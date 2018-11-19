Lawton businesses hand out over 300 Thanksgiving Turkeys to the community

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - People in Lawton braved the frigid weather and stood in line Sunday afternoon for a free Thanksgiving turkey!
The second annual Thanksgiving Drive is put on by several area businesses, including Mobile Spa Detail, Buds CBD and Dispensary, and Attitude and Trouble Sports. This year, they were able to give out over 300 turkeys for free.
The business owners are already planning to hand out even more next year.
“Hopefully we can double it," said Shawn Hernandez, co-owner of Buds CBD and Dispensary. "That’d be nice. Double it and make it bigger and bigger every year. Hopefully we can get a little more support from Walmart and Country Mart and stuff like that.”
“I think at the end of the day, like with it being the last few months of the year being big holidays, to where maybe we can not only do Thanksgiving, but also do Christmas as well. Like toys, maybe hams, you know, just the growth of everything,” said Albert Tyson, owner of Attitude and Trouble Sports.
The business owners also said members of the community contributed donations that were given out along with the turkeys.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.