Many people are making sure no one goes without a meal this holiday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - With Thanksgiving around the corner, organizations are making sure everyone has a warm meal this holiday.
Thanksgiving is less than a week away and people in the community are providing a place for people to come and eat.
First Christian Church and Hungry Hearts will be hosting their Thanksgiving dinner together this year. This starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Christian Church located on D Ave. All are welcome to come and enjoy a meal.
The City of Lawton staff and volunteers will host the third annual Thanksgiving Community Feed from 11-1 p.m. on Thursday. This will take place at the H-C King Center.
Anyone interested in helping out or donating food for this event can contact the Parks and Recreation Administration Office. The event is free and open to the public.
The Salvation Army of Altus will also host a Thanksgiving dinner from 11-1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Fellowship Hall. Dinner will include turkey, dressing, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.