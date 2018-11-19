The Salvation Army kicks off 2018 Angel Tree Program

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Salvation Army kicked off the 2018 Angel Tree program in Lawton Saturday.
This is done annually for kids to receive toys and clothes for the holiday. There are 694 children on the Angel Tree. That’s 290 families. People are able to choose as many angels as they want from the tree. The Salvation Army said it’s nice to see the community continuing to give.
“Every year I do this, I’m more and more blessed about how the people of the community are just willing to help other people at Christmas time," said Major Joanna Robinson.
" I think that’s what blesses me the most is all the people that come and take an angel off the Angel Tree, they are giving from their heart and that’s what Christmas is all about," said Women’s Auxiliary President, Susan Nance.
Mayor Elect Stan Booker chose the first angel from the tree. Anyone who wants to get an angel is able to do that before December 8th. It is located in front of Old Navy.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.