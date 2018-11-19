Stephens County Humane Society invites the community to foster a pet for the Thanksgiving Holiday

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - For most people the holidays are for spending time with family, friends and pets. But for shelter animals, they can sometimes be forgotten during the holiday season. To help their shelter animals, the Stephens County Humane Society has a special going on where you can foster shelter dogs for Thanksgiving week.
“Mostly, we want to give our animals a break, and give them a break over the holidays when a lot of other people are home from their jobs and home from school and it’s just a good opportunity to get dogs into homes for a while,” said Kelly Place, a member of the Stephens County Humane Society Board of Directors.
Not only does the vacation give the dogs a break from the shelter, but it also helps the shelter learn more about the pups.
“The big benefit is that we learn more about the dogs, about their personality, what they like, what they don’t like, whether they like giblets in their gravy or not," said Place, "And then when they come back to us, we’re in a better position to market them.”
Place said hopefully the vacation becomes an extended stay.
“Ideally, their foster families fall in love and we have what we call a sleepover success, where they end up adopting the dog,” said Place.
The dogs are available to be picked up through Tuesday, November 20th, by 4 p.m. They must be returned by noon on Friday, November 23rd, for another shelter special.
“Our Black Friday special, we have a wheel and we’re going to put adoption fees, reduce the adoption fees, anywhere from zero up to $80 for dogs, from zero up to $60 for cats, and people can spend the wheel and see what adoption fee they win,” said Place.
To participate, you can call the shelter at 580-252-7387 or visit their Facebook page, Stephens County Humane Society of Oklahoma.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.