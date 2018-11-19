String of break-in attempts at Duncan convenience stores

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Police are investigating a string of break-in attempts overnight Saturday and into the morning on Sunday at convenience stores in Duncan.
Police say just before midnight Saturday, alarms went off at the Chisholm Corner on E. Chesnut and a call came in for an attempted break in. Sergeant Baker with the Duncan Police Department tells 7News that two, possibly three people were involved.
Then just after 4:00 Sunday morning, a second call came in for the same location. Police arrived to find the door and window broken.
A third and final call came in around 6 o’clock Sunday morning to the Chisholm Corner in Duncan on 10th and Beech. A suspect allegedly used a rock to smash the glass door.
Sergeant Baker says it is not known if the three calls are connected or if anything was stolen. No arrests have been made and the break-in attempts are being investigated.
