Supermarket Sweep benefits Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A few lucky people had the opportunity to run through Country Mart and fill a shopping cart with as many groceries as possible Saturday.
The Lawton Food bank and Country Mart partnered again for their second annual Supermarket Sweep.
The Lawton Food Bank sold tickets to be entered in the drawing. All proceeds benefit The Lawton Food Bank. The drawing took place earlier this month and three names were chosen.
First prize was given four minutes to run through Country Mart and load one shopping cart with as many items that will fit; second prize was given two minutes to do the same; and third prize received a $50 gift card to Country Mart. Angela Spradlin, with the Lawton Food Bank said this is a great event to help others.
“It’s a lot of fun," said Spradlin. "It’s a great event to raise awareness to The Lawton Food Bank. It is the largest food bank in southwest Oklahoma, and we serve around 1,100 families a month and then during the summer and the holidays we really see an increase. So perfect timing to raise some extra funds to provide some extra meals.”
She said both winners are going to donate a portion of their groceries back to the Lawton Food Bank.
