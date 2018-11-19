Thanksgiving travel trips

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Millions of people across the nation are expected to travel this Thanksgiving to spend the holiday with friends and family.
Before you ever get in the car, the Lawton Police Department said people should make a plan with an alternative route just in case there's weather, an accident, or road construction that's backing up traffic. Once they get a plan together, Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said they should then prepare their car.
"Take your 'in case of an emergency bags' with you, your flashlights, extra chargers for your cell phone, things like that. That way, if you're traveling out of town, you're prepared for it," Sgt. Jenkins said.
If people are going to be gone for a couple days, he said they should let someone know so they can keep an eye on their house. He also said make sure their doors are locked.
Sgt. Jenkins said he knows that the roads are going to be busy, but wants everyone to get where they’re going safely whether they’re driving 10 minutes away or 10 hours.
"Don't be distracted,” Sgt. Jenkins said. “I know there is a lot of drivers on the road, a lot going on during that time. So, focus on where you're going. Don't get distracted texting and driving and things like that. Don't do any of that. If you've got to make a phone call or type something into your phone, pull over to the side of the road."
He said drivers should also keep an eye out for those around you because they might be distracted or driving recklessly. Sgt. Jenkins said knowing where they're going, and what roads they're planning on taking, will make the trip less stressful.
“When it comes time to hit the road or go somewhere there’s not so much chaos with you,” he said. “It may be going on around you, but it’s not with you.”
Sgt. Jenkins said if you see someone stranded on the side of the road, stop and help them if you think it’s safe or call an emergency number to let them know what’s going on.
