Arrest made in Friday night Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton police say they have made an arrest after a shooting on Friday night in the northwest part of town.
The shooting happened Friday around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 58th Street.
Authorities say they have arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. No other details have been released about the suspect because of his age.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Officials say they are currently in the hospital, listed as stable.
You can count on us to keep you updated if more information is released.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.