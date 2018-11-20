First Alert 7 Forecast: late week warm up ahead of a strong cold front this weekend

Saturday will be very mild with gusty southwest winds. Wildfire danger will be elevate due to dormant grasses and strong winds. Highs near 70. The cold front will come through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. North to northwest winds may gust to 40-50 mph late Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the 40s and likely stay in the 40s for most of Sunday. Precipitation chances are very low but a bit of drizzle or a light rain shower is possible Sunday morning, mainly well north.