First Alert 7 Forecast: late week warm up ahead of a strong cold front this weekend

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A nice stretch of weather for Thanksgiving with mild temperatures at the end of the weekend. An Arctic cold front is expected to arrive this weekend.
Mostly clear this evening and overnight. Temperatures in the low 40s by 8PM with lows near 32. Partly cloudy tomorrow with a south breeze and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few clouds tomorrow night with lows in the mid 30s.
Thanksgiving looks good under partly cloudy skies and with breezy south winds. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A quick-moving storm system will bring some clouds and a low chance of a shower Thursday night into Friday morning. Most will stay dry. Lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be breeze but skies will clear as highs head for the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday will be very mild with gusty southwest winds. Wildfire danger will be elevate due to dormant grasses and strong winds. Highs near 70. The cold front will come through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. North to northwest winds may gust to 40-50 mph late Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the 40s and likely stay in the 40s for most of Sunday. Precipitation chances are very low but a bit of drizzle or a light rain shower is possible Sunday morning, mainly well north.
Skies will become mostly sunny early next week with highs slowly getting back into the 50s by Tuesday.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
