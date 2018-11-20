First Alert 7 Forecast: mild for Thanksgiving

Cloud cover moves in Wednesday and Thursday as temps warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. South winds increase into Thanksgiving, gusting up to 25 mph. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out Thanksgiving into Black Friday, but most of us will be dry. Temps warm into the upper 60s on Friday and low 70s on Saturday as S winds gust up to 25 mph. Cloud cover thickens as we move into early Sunday morning. A big time arctic blast arrives into Sunday morning, dropping our temps into the 30s and 40s Sunday with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.