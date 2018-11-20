1 dead, 3 injured in downtown Denver shooting

1 dead, 3 injured in downtown Denver shooting
One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Denver, CO, on Monday afternoon.
November 19, 2018 at 9:21 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 9:22 PM

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) – One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in downtown Denver, CO.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other victims were taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. near Coors Field.

No arrests have been made and police don’t know if there was more than one shooter.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.

Copyright 2018 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.