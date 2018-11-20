Lawton Public School Foundation awards teachers with over $110,000 in grants

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Several Lawton Public School teachers now have funding for resources, technology and extra curricular activities, thanks to grants from the Lawton Public School Foundation. Both the teachers and their classes were so excited and surprised when the foundation visited them in their classrooms with checks. The foundation gave out over $110,000 in grants.
April Bowden, a P.E. teacher at Woodland Hills Elementary, was one of the grant winners. She said she will use the money to help fund her heart obstacle course, which teaches her students how oxygen flows through the heart.
“To add $2,000 worth of equipment to this heart obstacle course is going to make it so much better," said Bowden. "These kids are not only going to have a great time, they’re going to get their heart rates up and they’re going to learn why their heart rate’s getting up. So, I’m excited.”
Eisenhower Middle School teacher, Lauren Powell, also won a grant. She said she will use the money to buy two iPads and a robotic arm to bring STEM into the classroom.
“So exciting, I was so surprised,” said Powell. “It is just wonderful to be able to get some funding for our classroom, and the kids are really going to be excited to be able to use the iPads and the robotic arm as well.”
Lisa Carson, the executive director for the Lawton Public School Foundation, is a former teacher, counselor, and principal. She was able to present awards at two of her former schools, Almore West and Woodland Hills.
“That was really special to get to hand some grants out to some teachers that had worked with me,” said Carson.
Carson said as a former educator, she knows how much these grants mean to the teachers.
“It’s why I do what I do," said Carson. It’s honestly, it just really touches my heart. Because, you have no idea. I said yesterday to my husband. Yesterday, two teachers cried, one grant was for $64 and one was for $249. But I truly do know they spend so much money out of their own pocket, almost every teacher, and for us to be able to just give them a little bit of additional resources, it means so much to them.”
Carson said there is still $30,000 in grants that the foundation was not able to award because their funds were used up. If you would like to help contribute, you can visit their website at LawtonPSF.org or you can call their office at 580-585-6251.
