Local fraternity delivers food to families for Thanksgiving

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Nearly a dozen families will have a turkey dinner with all the fixings this Thanksgiving and it's all thanks to a local fraternity. Psi Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity delivered boxes to 10 families on Tuesday.
"We're going to bless you with two boxes filled with all the necessities that you need for Thanksgiving," one fraternity member said.
Wallace McLoyd Jr. with the fraternity said each family got two boxes filled with stuffing, rolls, mac and cheese, vegetables, pie and of course a turkey.
"We want to make sure that everybody has enough to be served and they don't have to worry about running out of food and things of that nature," McLoyd Jr. said.
"Thank you,” one recipient said. “Keep doing what you're doing. I appreciate it."
McLoyd Jr. said handing out the boxes of food is something that he looks forward to every year.
"It's a wonderful feeling to be able to put a smile on someone's face that probably wouldn't have had a smile on their face that day and be able to provide all the fixings with no worries, no problems, he said. “Just sit back and enjoy Thanksgiving."
He said one of the principles of their fraternity is to uplift and that's what they're trying to do this Thanksgiving by helping families out.
“My hope is that they realize that there are people in the community that is interested in uplifting them and cares about them,” he said. “To let them know and give them that extra push that somebody is paying attention, and somebody cares and we’re with you.”
