Matt’s 2018-2019 Winter Outlook

This winter, our weather pattern will be partially affected by a weak “El Nino”. These slightly warmer than average sea-surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific may cause the southern branch of the jet stream to be active with several storm systems moving through the Southern Plains. However, cold air is likely to invade Texoma a few times as well and sometimes that air is simply very dry, preventing much precipitation. We will watch carefully for times when a storm system is in our area and cold air is also moving in at the same time. This is when a variety of wintry precipitation can fall, leading to travel impacts and power outages.