Psi Upsilon mentor program meets with parents

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Psi Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity held a special event to meet with the parents of the kids they've been mentoring.
In 2018, Psi Upsilon began working with young boys at the Boys and Girls Club, starting up the mentorship program at the beginning of the school year. Monday evening, they met with parents of those mentees for the first time.
The night was not only a chance for parents to meet the men working with their children, but an opportunity for the chapter to show how much they enjoyed that work.
Mentee chairperson Luis Omar Martinez explained why the chapter took up the task of mentoring the club’s young boys.
“I myself and all the brothers of the chapter all have kids,” he said. “We’ve done the parenting, we’ve done the going to school, the ‘hey Dad, I’ve been bullied,’ so we’ve been there – So we just wanted to give back in the form of mentorship.”
Psi Upsilon’s mentorship program followed a series of professional skills workshops from earlier in the year – where they gave the boys lessons on professional communication, public speaking and apparel.
