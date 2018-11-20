Second person facing charges in death of 2-year-old Lawton girl

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - New charges have been filed in the October death of a 2-year-old child in Lawton
Marquavis Kelley, 19, has been charged with enabling child abuse for his role in the death.
According to court documents, Kelley was watching a 2-year-old girl overnight with another teenager. Just before 3 a.m., Kelley said he heard the teen yelling at the child and telling her to stop crying. He said he then heard the teenager hit the child several times. He heard the girl cry out but that the crying eventually stopped.
Kelley said he then walked into the room and saw the teen sitting next to the child. The teenager then walked out of the room while Kelley left the child sitting unattended for as many as seven hours.
This is the second arrest made in the connection to the girl’s death. The girl’s mother, Catherine Francis, was charged in early November with enabling child abuse by injury. Police say she admitted to not taking the child to a doctor after she was sick and vomiting for several days.
Kelley is being held on $100,000 bond.
You can count on us to keep you updated as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.