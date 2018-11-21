Amber Alert issued for Burkburnett toddler

Amber Alert issued for Burkburnett toddler
November 20, 2018 at 7:37 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:08 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Burkburnett boy.

The Burkburnett Police Department sent out the alert for Eli Scott around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Eli is believed to be in ‘grave’ danger.

Police said they are also looking for 48-year-old Michael Scott Smith and 51-year-old Michelle Golden in connection with Eli’s abduction.

They are believed to be in a black, 2003, Saturn, Vue with a California license plate number of DP416RZ.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.