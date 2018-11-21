FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Brook Langford

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Brook Langford is taking advantage of opportunities provided through 4-H and FFA. She started in 4-H as a kindergartner and now, this junior FFA member has more awards than you can count and even serves on the International Junior Brangus Breeders Association Board of Directors.
She’s found her niche in Brangus cattle. She’s already running a successful cow-calf operation, registered and commercial.
“I started this livestock business in kindergarten," said Brook. “I started in 4-H showing rabbits and chickens, I worked my way up to goats and pigs and when I was 10, Grandpa introduced me to the Brangus industry, and I’ve been showing cattle ever since then.”
A full registered Brangus herd comes with a lot of hard work, something Brook is very familiar with. Feeding, watering and interacting with her cattle doesn’t begin to cover it. All of Brook’s cattle are pedigreed, so logging birthing, weaning, yearling weights, measurements, and a number of other factors are just part of the business she’s running.
“I’ll go down there and help weigh them, put ear tags in, give them shots, and just make sure my herd is up to speed and healthy and everything," she said.
When it comes to shows, Brook is modest, saying she does, “pretty good.” But her awards say something different. She’s won the bred and owned category for Brangus at OYE, and in Tulsa, also winning the champion breed in just about every show she goes to. She also shows at the National Junior Brangus Show every year and that opened another door, allowing her to serve on the Board of Directors for the International Junior Brangus Breeders Association. Brook and her fellow directors help promote the breed and get more people involved in showing Brangus cattle.
“I’ve learned so much from the IJBBA," said Brook. "FFA and 4-H has allowed me to do that and to go above and beyond and go internationally.”
Brook’s next meeting with the IJBBA is in Houston, Texas at the Houston Livestock Show in February. Brook also participates in speaking events and competed at the state level in parliamentary procedure. As for her plans after school, she says she’s still looking at different colleges, but will go into the ag field. And her registered herd, she says she wants to see it grow and stay in the family.
