FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Brook Langford

When it comes to shows, Brook is modest, saying she does, “pretty good.” But her awards say something different. She’s won the bred and owned category for Brangus at OYE, and in Tulsa, also winning the champion breed in just about every show she goes to. She also shows at the National Junior Brangus Show every year and that opened another door, allowing her to serve on the Board of Directors for the International Junior Brangus Breeders Association. Brook and her fellow directors help promote the breed and get more people involved in showing Brangus cattle.