First Alert 7 Forecast: mild into the start of the weekend ahead of a strong cold front

Partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures in the mid 40s by 8PM with lows in the mid 30s. Increasing clouds for Thanksgiving but staying dry. Breezy south winds in the afternoon at 15-25 mph. Highs around 60. A quick-moving disturbance will move through tomorrow night into Friday morning, bringing a low chance of a shower. Lows in the upper 40s.