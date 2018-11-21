First Alert 7 Forecast: mild into the start of the weekend ahead of a strong cold front

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The weather will cooperate nicely for Thanksgiving! Temperatures will be mild into Saturday before a strong cold front arrives.
Partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures in the mid 40s by 8PM with lows in the mid 30s. Increasing clouds for Thanksgiving but staying dry. Breezy south winds in the afternoon at 15-25 mph. Highs around 60. A quick-moving disturbance will move through tomorrow night into Friday morning, bringing a low chance of a shower. Lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will feature increasing sunshine and southwest to northwest winds. Highs in the upper 60s. Mostly clear Friday night with lows in the low 40s. Saturday will be very warm and breezy with southwest winds 15-25 mph. Wildfire danger will be elevated. Highs in the low 70s under increasing clouds.
A strong cold front will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing gusty northwest winds to 40-45 mph. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s Sunday. Next week will start out cool but gradually get back into the mid 50s by Tuesday and 60s Wednesday ahead of another cold front.
Have a great evening and Thanksgiving!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
