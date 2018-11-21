First Alert 7 Forecast: warming up into Thanksgiving

We quickly warm into the upper 50s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. South winds increase into Thanksgiving and gust up to 25 mph. As S winds stay strong this week, fire danger will become more of a concern across the area. Take it easy if you’re grilling out for the holiday week. Temps reach into the low to upper 60s through Friday with partly cloudy skies. Temps even hit the low 70s by Saturday before a strong arctic blast drops us into the 40s by Sunday with NW winds gusting up to 50 mph.