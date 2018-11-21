Fort Sill brigade serves early Thanksgiving meal

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Some soldiers on Fort Sill shared an early Thanksgiving dinner with their brigades Wednesday afternoon.
Major General Wilson Shoffner, Fort Sill's Commanding General, said they wanted to make this as much like home as possible. So, they provided a traditional Thanksgiving meal the soldiers are used to.
"It's great,” Specialist Kristoffer Gibson said. “I love it because I'm not home for the holidays, so it means a lot that they got together to feed the soldiers."
Specialist Justin Michael, with the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, said he’s also staying at Fort Sill for the holiday instead of going home to Guam.
"Obviously the food would be different like culture wise,” he said. “It would be better though if I was back home with family."
Although he'd rather be home, he's thankful for his fellow soldiers who put this together. He and the other soldiers were served by the leaders of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade and the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
"Part of the tradition of the military is the leaders serve the soldiers during Thanksgiving,” Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner said. “So, you'll see commanders, you'll see first sergeants, command sergeant majors serving soldiers. It's a little opportunity to give back."
The leaders served traditional Thanksgiving food like turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes but they also served some food that was on the non-traditional but healthy side of things.
"One of those is smoked watermelon. I'm told it looks just like a ham,” Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner said. “There are all sorts of other healthy foods in the serving line...a lot of different greens. A great variety if you want to go 100% plant-based. That's what I'm going to do today. I'm going to 100% plant-based Thanksgiving meal."
Michael’s favorite part is the food.
"I like to eat so the food and just hanging out with all the guys that I work with."
Fort Sill is hosting another Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s open to all government ID holders. They’re serving at Garcia Dining Facility, and it costs a little over $9 a person.
