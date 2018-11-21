Lawton Coalition of Motorcycles donations help local families during holidays

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Coalition of Motorcycles collected thousands of dollars for the community this year, and Tuesday night they donated those funds.
Over the course of the year, they raised funds through several events like poker runs and spaghetti dinners, then the money was split evenly between the Lawton Food Bank and the Lawton Firefighter’s Association.
“There’s a lot of people that are not going to be eating during Thanksgiving, and we want to give back to the community and help them out and make sure they’re fed during the holidays and that kids will have toys, the underprivileged kids that won’t get the toys or anything," said David Apel of the Lawton Coalition of Motorcycles.
The Coalition raised $1,800 that will be used to help feed the community and support the LFA’s “Toys for Kids” drive.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.