LPD gives shopping safety tips

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Black Friday isn’t far behind and the Lawton Police Department officers said they want you to be careful if you decide to head out on the busiest sales day of the year. Police said if you head out to get some of Thursday’s and Friday’s deals, you should have a plan in place and know what stores you want to go to and pay attention to your surroundings.
Sgt. Timothy Jenkins has this advice ahead of the big day.
"Be aware of your surroundings, first off,” he said. “We want you to make sure that when you do go in the store and you take cash or your card, keep an eye on it, keep it secure. You've got to wrap your purse around your buggy, if you've got to take the cash in with you and leave your purse out in your car, take your credit card with you and leave it in your pocket. Do something that's going to keep you safe."
They also advise not to make multiple trips to your car if you're going from store to store, as burglars may try to break into your vehicle if you leave items inside. They also suggest to not count your cash in public but check how much you have before you leave your house.
Police also suggest being on the lookout for pedestrians since most sales will start Thursday evening once it’s already dark outside.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.