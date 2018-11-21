Porter Hill VFD operational after month-long hiatus

ELGIN, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department is now back up and running after controversy involving the department’s past administration had caused them to shut down for more than a month.
The Comanche County Sheriff's Department confirmed to 7NEWS that they did look into allegations of wrongdoing at the Porter Hill Fire Department, including whether money was used for things it shouldn't have been used for. At this point, nothing has come out of that investigation, but regardless, there has been a huge overhaul at the station, as the new chief said they previously were not adhering to state guidelines.
Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Matlock said the department was shut down last month as they worked to correct their issues.
"It was basically like starting from scratch for our fire department. We had to prove our insurance, our training, that we have enough manpower, our equipment is up and ready to run. There was a lot to this,” Matlock said.
One of the biggest changes the department made was forming a board of directors, which they previously did not have, but the law requires.
"The board is a great asset to any fire department in the county. For our department here with the board, say we want a truck, we can submit that to the board, get grants or get a bid for a truck and we’ll come in and present it to the board. They’re going to make sure we’re spending that wisely, we’re not just out there buying stuff that’s not needed for the department,” Matlock said.
Chairman of the Board Calvin Nickell said the new board of directors has already helped the department immensely and he expects the department will continue to grow.
"Anybody in the community that has seen this department and what it looked like, drive by it today. Look at it in four months and tell me the changes you see in four months. We’ve only been working at it for a month,” Nickell said.
Assistant Chief Jason Stoner said a big part of that growth is once again proving themselves to the community.
"We’re trying to just bring a different light on it and show the community we’re doing it. We’re for the community, we’re not against it, we’re not hiding anything. We’re not going to deceive anybody on this,” Stoner said.
The new administration at Porter Hill Fire Department has lofty goals, including significant training that will bring lower insurance rates to the area. To help them accomplish that, they’re now looking for fresh faces in the building.
"I’ve already got new recruits coming on because of the change in leadership in the department. We’ve already accepted three new people. We’re always looking for new volunteers to come out, we do all the training, it’s all free. They’ve just got to devote,” Matlock said.
Matlock said Comanche County Emergency Management gave them the green light to get back up and running on Monday, so they are now responding to calls in the area.
