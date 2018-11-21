WFFD: Woodlands Apartments fire still under investigation

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - More than thirty firefighters from Wichita Falls, Burkburnett and Sheppard Air Force Base fought to extinguish a fire in an apartment complex, Tuesday, on Midwestern Parkway.
Fire officials released new information, Wednesday, saying the fire started in the attic and extended throughout the top of the building.
Eight of the nine units in the building were leased at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents, some of whom were relocated to vacant apartments on the same property.
Officials say the building has an estimated one million dollars in damage, with an additional $125,000 in damage to contents.
There were no injuries to any occupants or members of WFFD.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
