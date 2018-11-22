First Alert Forecast: mild for Thanksgiving

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Happy Thanksgiving! We’re in the 30s and 40s this morning as you’re out the door early.
We quickly warm into the low 60s this afternoon with strong S winds gusting up to 25 mph and increasing cloud cover. We stay cloudy overnight into early Friday morning. Temps reach into the low 70s Friday afternoon with strong S winds shifting to the N by the afternoon and evening. A stray shower chance can’t be ruled out early Friday morning, mainly E of the I-44 corridor.
More low 70s are possible on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and strong S winds. With dry and windy conditions, fire danger will be elevated into the weekend. A big cold blast comes through late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing temps in the 40s with N winds gusting up to 50 mph.
By Monday we start rebounding. Temps reach the low 50s with S winds returning. We’re back in the low 60s by Wednesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
