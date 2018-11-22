LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Happy Thanksgiving Texoma! Today has been very nice with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. As we push into the evening hours clouds will build in, and rain chances will be on the rise heading into the overnight. Places with the best chance of catching a light rain shower and some drizzle are our I-44 and eastern Texoma counties. This will be a fast moving system so we should see it clear by 8 or 9AM tomorrow. Don’t expect any weather to impact your Black Friday shopping.