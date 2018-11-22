LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Happy Thanksgiving Texoma! Today has been very nice with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. As we push into the evening hours clouds will build in, and rain chances will be on the rise heading into the overnight. Places with the best chance of catching a light rain shower and some drizzle are our I-44 and eastern Texoma counties. This will be a fast moving system so we should see it clear by 8 or 9AM tomorrow. Don’t expect any weather to impact your Black Friday shopping.
Tomorrow we will hold on to the partly cloudy skies, but we will see more temperatures in the 70s. The 70s will stick with us through Saturday, afternoon. Saturday will be a great start to the weekend.
Sunday is going to be a very windy day as a cold front moves through Texoma in the morning. Wind will be out of the northwest sitting 25-35mph and gusts 40-45mph. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s. We will have to be extremely careful as fire danger this weekend will be high due to the winds and dead vegetation. If you have Christmas lights and decorations out already you may want to secure them.
Monday and Tuesday next week temperatures will be on the rise into the low to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday and Thursday we will see the low 60s return along with more sunshine.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
