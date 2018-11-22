Hundreds turn out for 7th Annual Gobble Wobble

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Over 500 runners braved the cold this morning and took part in the 7th Annual Gobble Wobble at Elmer Thomas Park.
Hundreds woke up bright and early this Thanksgiving to get a little exercise while giving back to the community.
“It’s very exciting to see the community give back,” said Rose McCollum, volunteer for the Gobble Wobble. “Especially on Thanksgiving because everybody wants to be home with their families, cooking, and celebrating and for them to take time out of their day to come out here to give back to the community is just amazing.”
Individuals and families were invited to participate in the free community event that featured a one mile family fun run and a 5K. Participants donated non-perishable food items for the Lawton Food Bank to provide meals to families during the holidays.
“We have a lot of families is our community that don’t have what some of us do have,” said McCollum. “So, it’s makes it hard for them to be able to feed their families on holidays. Especially holidays, going out and buying the turkey and all the fixings, it’s quite expensive.”
Bill Schneider, a board member of the Lawton Food Bank, says the need is great.
“The food bank right now is serving about 1,100 people a month. That’s every month,” said Schneider. “Last year we distributed about 1,200,000 pounds of food. When you think about that need, it’s staggering.”
Schneider says he loves to see all of the families not only exercising together but giving back together.
“One of the things that has been so fun as we’ve been taking the food in has been the children who are bringing the food over and parents are cultivating that giving element in our younger generation,” said Schneider. “So, watching the kids give that food has also been kind of neat but also as families doing things together.”
