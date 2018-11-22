Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and First Christian Church host free Thanksgiving dinner for the community

“I think sometimes we take it so for granted that we can go stand in front of our refrigerators and we can open it up and we can prepare a meal," said Adriene Davis, director of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry. "There are so many that don’t have that and cannot prepare a meal every day and not only that, we have our seniors that are on fixed incomes. People are just falling on hard times and barely making ends meat, so for some it’s a daily, day to day struggle. So, if this one meal, to be able to come in and be surrounded by people and have conversation and just be able to breath and relax for a little while, that’s what it means to me. Somebody’s going to have some joy. Somebody’s going to have some comfort and some peace.”