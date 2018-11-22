Soldiers return home in time for the holidays

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Nearly 300 soldiers returned to Ft Sill Wednesday night just in time for the holidays after being away from their families for seven months.
They held an uncasing ceremony at the Rinehart Fitness Center where they posted their colors to signify that they were back and ready for business. Chad Forsythe, the executive officer of the 3rd Battalion 2nd Air Defense Artillery, said they were working overseas working with our partner countries.
“So, our mission was to provide air and missile defense to US cent com critical assets in the AOR,” he said. “We did that in two locations, one in the United Emirates, the other was in an undisclosed location. So, it was a very dynamic deployment for the organization.”
He said they were proud of what was accomplished as there were a lot of joint exercises with our allies.
