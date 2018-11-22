Thanksgiving food your pets won’t be thankful for

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy a feast and spend time with family– which includes your cats, dogs, and other pets. But you may want to think twice before you let your four-legged loved ones eat something off your plate.
"You can't avoid those puppy dog eyes,” said Dr. Jennifer Webb, Veterinarian at Lawton Veterinary Hospital. “Any big holiday where we are enjoying ourselves animals seem to get into the spirit of the holiday and seem to find a way into the food."
Dr. Webb says it’s important to remember which foods are dangerous for dogs and cats.
“It’s best if animals are kept away from 99% of what we eat but onions can cause anemia,” said Dr. Webb. “Raisins and grapes can cause kidney failure. Anything that is sugar free or has an artificial sweetener in it can cause them to get very low on their blood sugar and actually cause them to die. So, that’s something that a lot of people don’t think about.”
Poultry bones should also be avoided.
“They’re not digestible so if they’re not chewed up they cause major hazards,” said Dr. Webb.
When foods don’t agree with a pet, they could wind up with an upset stomach or worse.
“Anything that’s very rich you should also avoid too. We see a lot of pancreatitis cases right after the holidays,” said Dr. Webb.
If you want to include your dog or cat in the food extravaganza, do it right.
“It would be okay in moderation to feed them white turkey meat without any skin or bones obviously,” said Dr. Webb. “Fresh fruits and vegetables are fine except for the grapes and raisins.”
But, it’s best to keep pets on their regular diets.
“To keep them safest it’s best to keep them on their normal diet or give them a special treat that is specially formulated for dogs and cats,” said Dr. Webb. “I know we all want to treat them but something that is made specially for them, so it doesn’t upset their stomach and you don’t have to bring them in and have them feel bad.”
If you suspect that your pet has ingested something harmful, you can call the regular Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.
