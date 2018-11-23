Black Friday shoppers score deals on Main Street Duncan

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Black Friday shoppers cashed in on lower prices, with some of those deals happening right in their neighborhood.
Kathy Snider is one shopper that doesn’t normally ramp up her holiday shopping during one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year-- but this time was different.
Her daughter in law is visiting from out of town and needed to shop for a birthday present while Snider wanted to get a jump start on Christmas shopping.
“We like to come downtown and shop the stores in downtown Duncan because they’re smaller and more intimate and a little bit more personal," said Snider.
Distinctive Decor on Main Street Duncan was just one of the places they visited. The owner, Leigh McEntire said this time of year has always been one of their busiest since they opened in 1999.
“We have lots of percentages off, we have a gift with purchase, we have early bird specials," said McEntire.
She said it’s not only important for her business that people do their holiday shopping locally, but it also helps the economy.
“We’re able to offer really great prices, we’re competitive with big box stores and were also able to give a lot of individual attention to the customers as well," said McEntire.
As for Snider, she said that’s exactly what she and her daughter in law will continue to do. She encourages shoppers that are visiting chain stores to not forget about the smaller shops.
“Being able to shop downtown Duncan is really important to me and I love to support Duncan because I’ve lived here my whole life and I just like to be somebody that does what they need us to do and support them," said Snider.
Distinctive Decor deals will continue for Small Business Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
