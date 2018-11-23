Business owners encourage shoppers to keep money local

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - People are checking items off their Christmas list this weekend, and while they're doing that, local businesses in town don't want you to forget about them.
That’s why the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is having Shop Small Lawton on Saturday. They’re encouraging people to explore local shopping options after the biggest sales days of the year for big box retailers. Shop Small Lawton starts at 10 o’clock Saturday morning at Viridian Coffee on 2nd street and goes until 5:30 p.m.
Shawn Anderson is the owner and a pharmacist at Anderson's pharmacy and accents. He said there is something special about small, locally owned businesses.
"When you walk into a small business, you should feel welcome,” he said. “You should feel like this is a place where people really want me to be there."
He and more than 20 other local businesses are participating in the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Shop Small Lawton. Anderson opened the business back in 2007.
"I wanted people to walk in and go 'wow this is a pharmacy?' and then blow them away with customer service,” Anderson said.
He said most of his customers come in for the pharmacy side of things, but during the holidays more home decor and gifts sell.
"It means a lot to my business for the sales that we get during this time of year, and when people shop locally we can see the difference in the numbers, and it makes a big impact," he said.
After being in business for 75 years, Tiffain Easton with Easton's Ace also knows the importance of people shopping locally.
"You're supporting families,” she said. “We're you're neighbors. You come in, and we know a lot of people my name and just really enjoy helping them."
She’s the third generation to work in the family business. She said one of her favorite parts is watching people in the community grow up and helping them decorate their home for the first time. Easton said locally owned businesses make Lawton what it is.
"That's where you find the unique items,” she said. “You get the one-on-one personal help. When you come in, we can talk to you, you can bring things in a bag to us, you can call us with issues. We'll walk you through step-by-step processes."
Anderson said shopping locally says a lot to business owners.
"When you do shop local tomorrow, you're telling that small business that you care about them because they care about you," he said.
Some stores are doing giveaways, and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is doing a raffle. For a list of all the stores participating in Shop Small Lawton and more information go to the Chamber’s Facebook page.
