China: WTO changes must support developing countries

FIEL - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, shoppers sit on a bench with a decorated with U.S. flag browsing their smartphones outside a fashion boutique selling U.S. brand clothing at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing. China will go along with changes meant to update global trade rules but they must protect Beijing’s status as a developing country, a Cabinet official said Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) (Andy Wong)