Church volunteers bring Thanksgiving to Lawton’s Salvation Army

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -A day of giving thanks, carried into the evening for those at Lawton’s Salvation Army shelter.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church volunteers got to see their plans in action as they fed dozens of people a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Church members divvied up the cooking duties, preparing turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, dessert and other dishes. One volunteer says after spending time with people in the past at the homeless shelter, she and others wanted to make Thanksgiving special.
“It could be me, but it’s not,” said volunteer Debra Antley. “I just wanted to give back and bring a smile to their face and not only that, I see a lot of kids out here, so we wanted to be a blessing to the kids also.”
“Not a lot of people do that anymore,” said shelter monitor Lori McCulley. “We do have other volunteers that come, but it’s great when they come and bring a whole meal and give back. Everybody loves it!”
Antley encourages anyone who comes up with a plan to help others, like the church’s, to not hesitate and reach out to others. She says you’d be surprised by the response from those who want to join your effort
