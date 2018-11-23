First Alert Forecast: arctic blast this weekend

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Good morning and happy Friday! We are off to a much warmer start than normal this morning.
Temps are in the 40s and 50s as you’re out the door. We’ll warm into the low 70s this afternoon with strong S winds shifting to the N by the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. Clouds will decrease overnight into early Saturday. Temps Saturday afternoon warm into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Fire danger will be elevated this weekend due to dry and windy conditions.
We move into Sunday and arctic air pushes through, dropping our temps into the 40s by the afternoon. North winds will be sustained around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
We rebound quickly next week. Temps warm into the 50s and 60s into next Thursday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
