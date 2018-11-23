First Alert 7 Forecast: Spring-like Saturday before a cold front arrives

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Mild temperatures will be with us to start the weekend before a strong cold front arrives.
Clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s by 8PM with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds tomorrow and highs in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow night, a cold front will arrive from the northwest, pushing through after midnight and into Sunday morning. North to northwest winds could gust to 40 mph for a time early Sunday morning. No precipitation is expected with this front but there will be clouds to start Sunday before clearing out a bit during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.
Clear and cold Sunday night. Lows in the mid 20s. Mostly sunny and cool Monday as highs stay in the low to mid 50s. South winds will return Tuesday into Wednesday, giving highs a boost into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. A storm system will approach Texoma late next week, bringing rain chances Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will stay mild before cooling down again sometime later next weekend.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
