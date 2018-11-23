First Alert 7 Forecast: Spring-like Saturday before a cold front arrives

Clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s by 8PM with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds tomorrow and highs in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow night, a cold front will arrive from the northwest, pushing through after midnight and into Sunday morning. North to northwest winds could gust to 40 mph for a time early Sunday morning. No precipitation is expected with this front but there will be clouds to start Sunday before clearing out a bit during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.