One taken to hospital after Lawton car crash

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash on Cache Road Friday morning.
It happened around 11:00 a.m. when Lawton police say a gray car traveling east on Cache Road near Northwest 15th Street crossed the median into westbound traffic. There, officers say the car was t-boned by a driver in a white SUV before hitting a retaining wall at a nearby motel and coming to a stop.
The driver of the gray car was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Traffic had to be reduced to one lane temporarily as crews worked the scene
