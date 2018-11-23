Trump's Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

President Donald Trump talks with troops via teleconference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh)
By JILL COLVIN | November 22, 2018 at 11:07 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 11:18 PM

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Thanksgiving dinner at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club featured friends and family and a feast of turkey as well as chilled seafood, Chilean sea bass and braised short ribs.

Earlier in the day the president spoke by conference call with selected troops from the five military branches who are stationed overseas. Trump offered them his holiday greetings as well an array of grievances about the courts, trade and migrants.

On the subject of judges, Trump expressed his ire for those who have blocked his attempts to overhaul U.S. immigration law, calling it "a disgrace."

He also revisited a frequent gripe about what he calls bad trade deals, but he also assured the troops that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his teleconference with troops from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump asks if reporters can hear the audio as he talks with troops via teleconference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his teleconference with troops from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his teleconference with troops from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump talks with troops via teleconference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his teleconference with troops from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump meets with members of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed at United States Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Fla., on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump meets and poses for a photo with members of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed at United States Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Fla., on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump is presented with a challenge coin as he meets with members of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed at United States Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Fla., on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump meets with members of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed at United States Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Fla., on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat passes President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. President Trump made a Thanksgiving Day call to members of the U.S. military from his estate before traveling to a nearby Coast Guard Station to meet with members of the U.S. Coast Guard personally. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
