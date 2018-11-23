10 years on, Mumbai moves on from attacks but scars remain

In this Nov 16, 2018 photo, chef Raghu Deora works at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel, the epicenter of the 2008 terror attacks that killed 166 people in Mumbai, India. Deora was in the kitchen of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel’s private club, The Chambers, when four gunmen walked in with assault rifles and sprayed the guests and hotel staff with bullets. He tried to hide, but his efforts were for naught.“I was found out by the terrorists. They got me out. Me, along with two more guests, we were made to stand in line and we were shot point blank,” he says. Deora was shot in his abdomen and leg. The two guests with him were killed, but he was evacuated by hotel security and rushed to a hospital. It took him more than three months to recover. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP)