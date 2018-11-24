Altus Angel Tree underway

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Altus Salvation Army is hoping that you’ll make Christmas come true for a local child, as their Angel Tree is now up.
According to officials with the Altus Salvation Army, 40 more families than last year have signed up. All you need to do to help out is pick an angel from the tree and they’ll have details on what each child would like written on those angels. You can find it at the Wal-Mart on North Main Street in Altus.
The gifts need to be returned by December 18th.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.