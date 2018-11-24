Community supports local businesses with #ShopSmall Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Many people are busy getting their Christmas shopping done, and Saturday’s #ShopSmall Lawton was the perfect time to cross off everything on their list.
Local businesses were filled with shoppers getting the best deals during Black Friday weekend. One shopper who was born and raised in Lawton said she shops locally to support business owners she knows.
“A lot of them are my friends. We go to their shops. We shop them all the time, not only just during the weekends and during their holiday deals, but all the time," said Shelby Waldron. "So, it’s really important to support them and support their families because I know if I was in their shoes, they would want to support me as well. So, it’s really important to shop local.”
Edward’s Men’s Wear owner, Eddie Hamra, said Saturday’s event brought in many new faces to his business.
“We’ve had a nice turnout this morning. We’ve had a lot of people in," said Hamra. "The small business promotion that they’re doing with their phones has been a lot of fun. We’ve had a lot of people coming in that we’ve never seen before.”
Shoppers were able to download an app, check in to local businesses, and gather tokens. For every store they visited, they were entered into a drawing to win prizes.
Larry Massad of Massad’s gift shop said shopping small is the way to go.
“We’re 37 years strong and this block has got other businesses even older than us," said Massad. "And it’s just important to shop small because we’re the backbone of all these businesses. I don’t care how big you get. If you don’t have the small ones, you don’t have anything.”
