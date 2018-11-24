LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Hopefully you have been able to be outside and enjoy some of this beautiful weather, because tonight we will see a complete turn around in temperatures. A cold front is moving in from the northwest and is set to arrive right after midnight. This will drop temperatures and increase the winds drastically. Wind speeds through the first half of tomorrow will be 25-35mph with gusts up to 40+. There is a wind advisory issued for most of our Texoma counties until tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures to wrap up the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s, with a few lower 50s south of the Red River. We will also hold on to mostly cloudy skies through tomorrow morning, but sunshine will return during the afternoon.