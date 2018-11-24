LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It is a fantastic start to the weekend with quiet and clear weather. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 30s to lower 40s. We are going to move some heat in quickly today, as highs this afternoon are expected to hit the low to mid 70s. Get out and enjoy the weather while you can. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-25mph. Increased fire danger will hold throughout the weekend. Tonight a strong cold front is going to move through Texoma between midnight and 2AM. Don’t expect any showers associated with this system as there is a lack of moisture.
Overnight lows going into Sunday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds are going to be very strong tomorrow morning sitting around 25-35mph with gusts up to 40. The winds should tone down tomorrow afternoon. We will likely see a wind advisory issued for most of Texoma for the first half of your Sunday. Highs tomorrow will only climb into the upper 40s, with some places south of the Red River in the low 50s. We should see some sunshine return tomorrow later in the afternoon.
Monday through Thursday next week we will see plenty of sunshine return along with temperatures slowly climbing back into the mid 60s. We should have pretty quiet weather until next Friday. We are keeping an eye on a system that could bring some rain showers and thunderstorms through southwest Oklahoma and north central Texas.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
