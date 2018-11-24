LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It is a fantastic start to the weekend with quiet and clear weather. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 30s to lower 40s. We are going to move some heat in quickly today, as highs this afternoon are expected to hit the low to mid 70s. Get out and enjoy the weather while you can. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-25mph. Increased fire danger will hold throughout the weekend. Tonight a strong cold front is going to move through Texoma between midnight and 2AM. Don’t expect any showers associated with this system as there is a lack of moisture.