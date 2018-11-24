Man guns down woman during argument in Florida Walmart

OCALA, FL (RNN) - A 55-year-old man fatally shot woman inside a Florida Walmart on Saturday, according to the Ocala Police Department.
The man is in custody and suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is not expected to survive, WHAM reports.
The incident, which happened at the Walmart located on E. Silver Springs Blvd, began in the Garden Center as a domestic dispute.
The woman screamed for help once she got inside the store. Walmart employees called 911 and tried to intervene, but the man shot her and fled.
The suspect left the store on a bike and rode to his home two miles away where he shot himself, WHAM report.
Investigators have not released the woman’s identity because they have not yet notified her family of her death. They did, however, describe her as a 30-year-old.
