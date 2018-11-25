Black man’s death: Questions remain in Alabama mall shooting

Hoover Police Captain Gregg Rector said investigators now believe that more than two people were involved in the initial fight ahead of the shooting, and that "at least one gunman" is still at large who could be responsible. Police said while Bradford Jr. "may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that wounded the 18-year-old victim." Rector said police regret that their initial statement about Bradford was not accurate and added the shooting remains under investigation.