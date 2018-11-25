Cache teen sings national anthem at OKC Thunder game

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Cache teen was invited to sing the national anthem at Saturday night’s Oklahoma City Thunder game.
Sarah Pohawpatchoko, 15, is seen in this video representing her tribe by wearing her regalia while performing the national anthem in front of a large crowd at the Chesapeake Energy Arena before Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Denver Nuggets.
Sarah was invited to the event after she was selected and performed at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in Tulsa last week.
She says she been singing since she was a young girl and recently started performing with the Comanche Nation Youth Dancers.
