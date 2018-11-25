1 dead after shooting near Fort Rucker; suspect taken into custody

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead and a suspect has been captured after a shooting near Fort Rucker.
Dale County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mason Bynum confirmed the suspect was taken into custody in the area near the shooting, which was on Richardson Drive.
According to Bynum, the suspect and victim were at a residence when an altercation between the two led to the shooting. At this time it is unclear what the altercation was about.
Authorities on the scene said the victim and suspect are brothers.
Bynum said authorities orignially thought the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, but they found out he fled the scene.
