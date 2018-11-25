Dem contrasts 'diversity' with GOP senator in Mississippi

"If the story is correct, she consciously made a decision to separate, and my parents consciously made a decision to be inclusive," Espy said. "So, that's a Mississippi I want to be a part of — one of diversity, one of inclusion, one of different experiences. ... I decided to use that very difficult time to learn from and try to reach out to people of all races. So, if you compare me and that experience to Cindy Hyde and her experience, I'd rather have my experience."