LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! It has been a very windy day all across the southern plains. We are slowly seeing the winds die down here in Texoma. When the sun sets we should see wind speeds return into the teens. Our temperatures this evening are going to be very cold as cooler air from the north continues to funnel in. We should be in the mid 30s by 9PM. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.
Tomorrow is going to be a cold, but beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Highs tomorrow will top out in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday we will continue to hold on to the sunshine, and gradually see temperatures climb back into the mid 60s. Thursday a few more clouds will build in ahead of a system that looks to impact us on Friday and Saturday.
We have low rain and storm chances in the forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning. We could see some isolated showers and possible thunderstorms move into Texoma. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.