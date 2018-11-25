LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! It has been a very windy day all across the southern plains. We are slowly seeing the winds die down here in Texoma. When the sun sets we should see wind speeds return into the teens. Our temperatures this evening are going to be very cold as cooler air from the north continues to funnel in. We should be in the mid 30s by 9PM. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.